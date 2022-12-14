Dick Van Dyke Spotted on Rare Public Outing Ahead of 97th Birthday

Watch : Dick Van Dyke Calls 2019 Golden Globes a "Nuthouse"

Dick Van Dyke is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

The Dick Van Dyke Show star was spotted out and about running errands in Malibu, Calif. on Dec. 9, just days before his 97th birthday on Dec. 13. As seen in video published by The Daily Mail a reporter wished him a happy birthday and asked him what the secret to his long life was.

"Well, if I'd known I was going to live this long, I'd have taken better care of myself," the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star said, before noting that he doesn't know what the secret to his long life is. He added, "Well, I don't know, all my friends are dead, so I'm not going to complain!"

Before Van Dyke continued on with his day, the reporter asked him if he would hear from his Mary Poppins co-star Julie Andrews on his birthday. After commenting that he didn't know where she was these days, he stopped, looked up and said, "That's right, she's still alive."