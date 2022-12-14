Hey Dude Co-Stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher Reveal They Secretly Dated

What happens on the dude ranch doesn't always stay on the dude ranch.

In news that's sure to send nostalgic Nickelodeon fans into a frenzy, Hey Dude co-stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher recently admitted they had an IRL romance when filming the '90s sitcom.

"You were my first real love and it was full of teen angst and all you can imagine," David recalled to the actress on the Dec. 12 mini-episode of the Hey Dude... The 90's Called! podcast. "We get asked this all the time, and we're like, 'No, nobody dated.'"

Christine explained that David was her "second boyfriend" and admitted that the two were "head over heels for each other" off-screen.

"It was total infatuation for sure," she said. "He was my first love and I was so infatuated with you, and loved you so much."

She added, "We didn't own it at that point. Now I think we just have to own it."