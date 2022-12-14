Dax Shepard Praises "F--king Genius" Kristen Bell Over Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree

Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece.
After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave fans a look at the holiday décor. And while, yes, the Grinch may have stolen Christmas, it's safe to say Kristen stole the show with this tree.
"You may have heard on the Fact Check about the Christmas tree that scared the s--t out of me," Dax explained in a video shared to his Instagram Dec. 12. "I thought it had destroyed Newtonian physics as I knew it."
The Parenthood alum then panned the camera to show Kristen's creation in all its glory. The tree features colorful lights, a sign that says "Who-Ville" and a life-size statue of the Grinch's body peering into the tree as his hand pokes out through the other side.
"That's the Grinch," Dax continued. "Look, his hand's even popping out."
The top of the tree is bent over on its side—a detail that he feels strongly about. "The thing that was quite disturbing was the droopy," he noted. "The droop."
But despite being a little frightened at first by the Grinch-themed decoration, the Armchair Expert podcast host is more than impressed with Kristen's skill.
"Hope that satiates everyone," he said. "Kristen Bell, you're a f---ing genius."
Dax further praised his wife, with whom he shares daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, in the post's caption, stating, "Some people are playing on Xmas. Not @kristenanniebell. She's here to kick a-- and drink beer, and unfortunately for her Christmas competitors, she's appears to be all out of beer."
Now this is a
bad creative mom's Christmas.