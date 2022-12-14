10 Stocking Stuffers for Mom That Will Make Her Ho-Ho-Holiday Merry & Bright

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Yes, we've done the seemingly impossible: We've put together a list of practical, thoughtful, and cute stocking stuffers for moms that aren't just photos or candy.
After all, most moms we know are loving, incredible, helpful, and selfless. More often than not, they swear they don't even want anything at the holidays. "Save your money!" they say, "Just write me a nice little note!"
Sure, there are some things money can't buy. That note she wants, for instance. But there are plenty of affordable, useful, and sweet things out there that she may not have thought to get for herself. And those? Well, those are the perfect stocking stuffers.
So this year, we're getting our moms stuff they won't see as just "stuff." No more cocktail napkins with funny little sayings. No more magnets with the dog on them. We're talking eye patches, bath salts, and other little luxuries they'll surely appreciate.
No. No longer. This year, we're getting moms the gifts that they deserve: Gifts as meaningful, wonderful, and impactful as they are. Gifts that won't make them say "You should have saved your money!" in a way that we know they definitely meant.
Scroll on for our top choices for meaningful, wonderful, and impactful stocking stuffers for moms. It's not too late!
Dr. Zion x Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Mask Single
"Created with skincare expert Dr. Zion Ko," the brand explains, "This premium extra-large eye mask delivers an instant boost of retinol to virtually erase lines, visibly firm and leave eyes looking ultra-refreshed." Mom will look ultra-glam for photos with the tree this year.
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo Original Scent
For the mom always on the go (so, all of them)? This lightweight dry shampoo from premier blowout chain Drybar. Not only is it long-lasting; when I use it, people compliment me on my perfume.
Native Hand & Body Lotion
Purse- or nightstand-sized and ready for anything, this fresh lotion is made with "plant-based moisturizers that deliver deep hydration."
Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts
Give a mom the gift of a relaxing, skin-friendly soak with these calming bath salts from Herbivore.
Rose Gold Heart Tea Infuser
While she's enjoying that soak, she can now enjoy her favorite looseleaf tea brewed to her strength preference — thanks to your gift!
e.l.f. Skin Jade Roller, Facial Skincare
Don't leave mom out of Tik Tok-approved beauty trends! Treat her to this jade facial roller that's intended to soothe and de-puff the skin. Plus, it's small, so if she doesn't trust it, no big deal.
Exquisite Eye Kit
Zhuzh up mom's makeup kit with this sweet set of brushes. They offer everything she needs to try out a new look. Not that she needs to, of course, but it's nice to have a fresh set!
Nest Votive Candle
A fancy, long-burning, and stocking-stuffer-sized candle is perfect for anyone, but really perfect for moms, who genuinely love their candles.
Wander Baggage Claim Eye Mask Packette
On the very, very slim chance that your mom would feel offended by the suggestion of retinol-powered anti-aging eye masks, there's always this luxe set from Wander that offers all of the nourishment without any of the "Mom, it's not like that!" connotations.
Just in case you're doing all your shopping at once, here's a list of the best gifts for moms this holiday season.