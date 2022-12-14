Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video.

The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.

On Dec. 14, Holker, who also shares daughter Weslie, 14, with the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, said in a statement that Boss had passed away. E! News has confirmed that he died by suicide. He was 40 years old.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you," she said, "and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss and Holker, 34, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary Dec. 10, have brought joy to millions of fans for more than a decade, not only through their dance videos, but also through their love for their family. They have often posted heartwarming images and clips of themselves with their kids on Instagram and TikTok.

"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," Boss said in a November 2022 Thanksgiving post. "Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours."