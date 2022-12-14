Will Kim Cattrall Make a Cameo on Emily in Paris? Lily Collins Says…

This crossover would certainly be très chic.
Actress Kim Cattrall made a surprise red carpet appearance at the season three premiere of Emily in Paris on Dec. 6, fueling rumors of a potential cameo as her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones. As for whether the star will ever pop up on the Netflix series—which comes from SATC creator Darren Star—Lily Collins exclusively said on the Dec. 14 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "We wanna know that, too."
"It was so wonderful to hear her speak about the show, and she's such a big supporter, and we're so grateful for that," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We've been asked that question. We were like, 'Darren? Does anyone know anything?' We don't know."
Another celebrity that would make for a memorable cameo on the show is Lily's famous father, musician Phil Collins, though she's not so sure the "In the Air Tonight" singer would be up for it.
"I don't think so," the 33-year said, to which co-star Ashley Park suggested, "Maybe he's gonna do a cover of one of his songs."
Emily in Paris may take place in the show's titular French city, but the cast revealed they'd be open to seeing the show and their characters explore other places around the world.
"If we ever went somewhere else, I think keeping it going in different countries is really fun," Lily told E! News, adding, "I think there's so many opportunities here to honestly splash out in so many different ways."
And when it comes to which places the show's stars would like to visit next, Lily revealed, "I'd say Denmark or Japan."
"I'd say Korea," Ashley continued, "Just because I've never been to Korea and I need to go."
Staying within Europe, co-star Camille Razat shared her pick, saying, "Italy because it's nice."
Season three of Emily in Paris premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21, on Netflix.