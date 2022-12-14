15 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas for Your Most Extra Party

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The biggest party of the year is right around the corner. It's time to get ready for New Year's Eve!
Whether you're attending a dinner party or formal evening event, this roundup of the cutest, chicest and most glamorous NYE outfit ideas has got your back. We've included sequined dresses, metallic midi dresses, feathered looks, embellished blazers, show-stopping jumpsuits and so much more that you'll probably want to wear year-round. There are pieces from Amazon, Nordstrom, H&M, Saylor and so many more of your favorite brands. If you didn't have something to wear for your fancy-shmancy NYE party, you certainly will by the end of this outfit guide.
Keep scrolling to check out all the best New Year's Eve party looks to ring in 2023 as your most stylish self!
Square Strap Slit Sequin Mini Dress
This sequin mini dress will have you shimmering all night long. Pair the look with some platform heels and some sheer tights for a glamorous look. It comes in pink, too!
Loni Dress
If you want to ring in the New Year with a pop of color, this multicolored sequin dress from Saylor is for you! It has a flattering neckline and draping on the skirt for extra elegance. Plus, the chic look is currently on sale for over $150 off. Get ready to be sparkling all night long.
Metallic Pleated Ruffle Midi Dress
This chic midi dress is such a standout piece that will have you receiving so many compliments. Rock the gold dress with some nude heels and some statement gold earrings.
V-Neck Sequined Dress
Instead of your typical little black dress outfit, opt for something way more extravagant for your New Year's Eve party. This v-neck sequined fluffy dress from H&M is seriously so chic, and would look party perfect with a pair of black pumps and an embellished clutch.
Balloon Sleeve Sequin Embellished Mini Dress
This sequin embellished mini dress will have you looking radiant all night long. It has a high neckline and an open back, making it a chic evening dress you can party all night long in. It's also on sale for almost $200 off.
Bardot Mixed Media Off the Shoulder Dress
This off-shoulder, fitted dress really speaks for itself— are you seeing that belt?! Pair it with some strappy black heels and a simple black clutch for such an elevated look.
Floerns Women's Plus Size Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Wrap Party Cami Dress
This velvet dress comes in so many dreamy colors, perfect for all your partying needs. If you're not feeling the velvet, there's even a satin option. Pair the look with some embellished pumps or kitten heels and your favorite shimmering earrings.
Ryrah Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Emerald
This emerald dress is simply stunning. The wrap style is super flattering, and it would look great paired with some nude pumps. Minimal accessories required for a dress as shimmery as this!
ASOS DESIGN Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Chiffon Maxi Dress
This maxi dress in an electric blue shade is so unique and ethereal. It's such a trendy evening piece that would look perfect with some kitten heels and statement earrings.
Satin Diamante Tailored Relaxed Fit Blazer
A party doesn't necessarily require a dress— this diamante tailored satin blazer is just as glam! Pair with the matching trousers and point-toe pumps for a coordinated look that will turn heads all night long.
ELOQUII Sequin Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
If you're not feeling a dress for your NYE party, don't worry. There are so many chic and sparkly jumpsuits that you can rock instead, like this sequin long sleeve jumpsuit that is currently on sale at Nordstrom. Pair the look with some clear or silver heels and get ready to dance the night away.
ASOS DESIGN High Neck Rhinestone Lace Up Midi Dress in Black
For a non-sequined look that is still as show-stopping, check out this high neck rhinestone lace up midi dress from ASOS. It would look stunning with a pair of black heels and a diamante purse.
Get in the Groove Emerald Green Sequin Fringe Bodycon Dress
Dance the night away in this emerald sequin fringe bodycon dress. All that the glamorous look requires is minimal accessories, some nude pumps and good vibes.
Satin Plunge V-Neck Padded Shoulder Twist Front Maxi Dress
This twist front maxi dress is perfect for your dressy NYE event. Pair the look with some embellished heels and a clutch or shoulder bag for a super elegant finish.
Area Stars Long Sleeve Sequin Cutout Dress
Step into the New Year in style with this Area Stars sequin cutout dress. The glimmering black sequins would look perfect paired with some black heels or metallic heels— however bold you're feeling!
