15 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas for Your Most Extra Party

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The biggest party of the year is right around the corner. It's time to get ready for New Year's Eve!

Whether you're attending a dinner party or formal evening event, this roundup of the cutest, chicest and most glamorous NYE outfit ideas has got your back. We've included sequined dresses, metallic midi dresses, feathered looks, embellished blazers, show-stopping jumpsuits and so much more that you'll probably want to wear year-round. There are pieces from Amazon, Nordstrom, H&M, Saylor and so many more of your favorite brands. If you didn't have something to wear for your fancy-shmancy NYE party, you certainly will by the end of this outfit guide.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best New Year's Eve party looks to ring in 2023 as your most stylish self!