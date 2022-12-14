Ariana Grande Is Sashaying Her Way Back to RuPaul's Drag Race for Season 15

Watch : Shangela Reveals She Reached Out to RuPaul About DWTS

Ariana Grande is so "Into Ru."

The pop princess is returning to RuPaul's Drag Race as a guest judge for the supersized premiere of season 15. The Grammy winner, who previously sat on the judges' panel during season seven, will be giving critiques alongside mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and RuPaul during both episodes of Jan. 6's double premiere.

In a teaser posted to the Drag Race social media accounts, fans get their first glimpse of Grande as she makes her return. Sporting a bejeweled cone bra and a pencil skirt, the singer struts down the runway and announces, "Season 15 is here, and so am I."

The season is certainly off to a "Bang Bang," with the series announcing Dec. 13 that the new edition would feature both the biggest cast ever and biggest prize ever. Grande will be judging 16 queens—including pageant icon Sasha Colby and TikTok-famous twins Sugar and Spice—as they vie for a record $200,000.