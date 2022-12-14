Michelle Pfeiffer's Sleek Blunt Bob Haircut Just Might Inspire Your Next Chop

Michelle Pfeiffer is kicking off the "new year, new 'do" trend early.

The Batman Returns star unveiled a fresh chop—a blunt bob haircut—on Instagram, explaining in her Dec. 12 post that it was time for a change.

"A long overdue chop," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself showcasing her new look with hairstylist Chris McMillan. "Thank you."

In the selfie, Michelle looked as stylish as ever by pairing her blunt bob with a sleek black blazer, matching turtleneck and ripped denim jeans.

Chris, who posed next to the Scarface actress and playfully held onto one of her strands, shared more insight into her makeover.

"Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick," he wrote on Instagram. "I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length. Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference."

Of course, Michelle isn't the only celebrity in recent weeks to debut a dramatic hair transformation.