Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She Became a "Scapegoat" for the Palace in New Harry & Meghan Teaser

In a new preview for Harry & Meghan Vol. II on Netflix, Meghan Markle’s friend Lucy Fraser shared her perspective on how the Palace treated the Duchess of Sussex.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 14, 2022 6:46 PMTags
TVRoyalsCelebritiesNetflixMeghan Markle
Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative"

Meghan Markle's friend is sharing her perspective about the Duchess of Sussex's role in the royal family.

In a new teaser for Harry & Meghan Vol. II released Dec. 14, Lucy Fraser explained her theory as to how her longtime friend found herself in the press so frequently.

"Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace," she said in the preview. "They would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed."

Later on in the teaser, Meghan herself said she would witness how the press covered the extended royal family.

"You would see it play out," she said. "A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go, ‘We gotta make that go away.' But there's real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal." 

photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Appear in Harry & Meghan

According to the preview, Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia will also share her perspective about her client's treatment in the media, including the coverage of Meghan's relationship with her father. 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

3

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Meghan remains estranged from her father Thomas Markle after he posed for staged photos. He has since stated in interviews that he has not spoken to his daughter since days before Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

With the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry & Meghan is described by Netflix as a first-hand account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's story told with never before seen personal archive.  

A title card at the beginning of the docuseries read, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."

A senior royal source told NBC News that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment. A Netflix source, however, told E! News that communications teams for both King Charles III and Prince William were contacted ahead of the release.

Harry & Meghan Volume II begins streaming Dec. 15 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

3

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

4

Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

5

How Stephen "tWitch" Boss Left a Legacy of Kindness Before His Death

Latest News

What Netflix Had to Say About Henry Cavill's The Witcher Exit

Holiday Shopping 2022: 10 Essential Stocking Stuffers for Moms

Think Pink With These 66 Barbiecore Gifts Under $50

How Stephen "tWitch" Boss Left a Legacy of Kindness Before His Death

Al Roker Breaks Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today

Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

Exclusive

Will Kim Cattrall Cameo on Emily in Paris? Lily Collins Says…