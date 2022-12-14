Luann de Lesseps Weighs in on the New RHONY Cast and Reveals If She'll Watch the Reboot

Watch : Luann de Lesseps Talks Bethenny Frankel's Podcast, RHONY Legacy & More

Luann de Lesseps is giving her stamp of approval.

A new group of women will soon take the Big Apple by storm on The Real Housewives of New York City's rebooted season 14, which is set to debut next year. As for whether OG star Luann will be tuning in? She exclusively shared on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, "I'm gonna have to check out what the girls are up to in their version of New York City."

"I think it's gonna be interesting to watch," she told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "I think it's really hard first season, you know, on any show. When we first did the Housewives, we had no idea it would take off the way it did, so I wish them luck."

The reality series' new lineup of ladies includes Bravo newcomers Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, all of whom Luann told E! News she has not met.