“Heartbroken” Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen "tWitch" Boss After His Death

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her friend.
The talk show host shared an emotional tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, The Ellen DeGeneres Show's longtime DJ, following his death on Dec. 14 at age 40.
"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart," DeGeneres told E! News in a statement. "I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."
The comedian also posted her note to Instagram, alongside a photo of the two hugging.
After joining the daytime talk show in 2014, Boss quickly became a fan favorite, becoming co-executive producer on the series in 2020 until its end in 2022, during which he often filled in for DeGeneres as host.
DeGeneres' statement is one of several tributes from Ellen DeGeneres Show colleagues. The show's executive producer Andy Lassner posted a screengrab of him with Boss and DeGeneres in a car from an episode, writing, "Rest, my friend."
Kalen Allen, who provided commentary on the talk show, shared a moving message on Instagram to to his "beloved friend, confidant, and brother."
"God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you," he continued, alongside several snaps of the pair together. "No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me. In a world where it was easy to get lost in the shadows, I am grateful that we always saw each other. We were each other's number one fan and often the light in each other's darkest hours. I am very sorry that the darkness found a voice this time and became too loud."
Allen also noted how much his friendship with Boss meant to him as a "queer black man."
"I want to thank you for seeing me and providing me with a friendship that I didn't even know could exist," he shared. "Oh, my friend, you have no idea how your existence alone was revolutionary. To be heard is one thing and to be seen is another. But, to be felt is the true gift, and I hope that as you look down from above, you know that you were never anyone's sidekick, and hell, you weren't even a real DJ, lol. But how you moved and captured the hearts of the world with your gentle and subtle kindness was the glue that made the puzzle complete. "
Boss' wife Allison Holker, with whom he shared kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, confirmed his death in a Dec. 14 statement to E! News.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she stated. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Prior to his time at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Boss appeared as a contestant on several competition shows, before rising to fame as a runner up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. He later appeared in an All-Star season and returned as a judge. Along with Holker, he also hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings.