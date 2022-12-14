Why The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco Thinks Lucia is Still in Love with Albie

Following that wild White Lotus season two finale, Simona Tabasco, who plays Lucia, revealed why she thinks her character is still in love with Albie (Adam DiMarco)—even after swindling him.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 14, 2022 5:06 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus.

Simona Tabasco is a romantic at heart.

After that wild The White Lotus season two finale—where her character Lucia swindled Albie (Adam DiMarco) out of 50,000 euros—the actress is revealing where she thinks the couple really stands. 

"When I read the script, I thought she was in love with Albie because I think what happened was she was not exactly sure she would be bumping into someone as pure as him," Tabasco told Variety Dec. 13. "I would say that in the end she is a good girl and probably is pure at heart...she sees an opportunity, she sees an occasion and she goes for it. She makes the decision. So, I do think she is a little bit in love with him but in the end the dream prevails, the objective prevails, the goal is what matters."

photos
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Spoilers

And although Albie admitted that he was "scammed" while reuniting with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) at the airport, Tabasco thinks the feelings may still be mutual. 

"Maybe he was in love too," she theorized. "Because sometimes when you're on holiday vacation you just feel your emotions in a heightened way. So, maybe he was in love. When I read the script, I dreamt about Lucia and Albie at the end, maybe in Los Angeles or wherever in the world. But together."

Fabio Lovino/HBO

But if Lucia and Albie were to reunite next season, it wouldn't be in Sicily again. According to creator Mike White, season three might follow a new set of vacationers to Asia. 

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," he explained in a behind-the-scenes clip following the finale. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

In the meantime, seasons one and two of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max. 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

3

U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Reveals His Cause of Death

4

Jada Pinkett Smith, Sharna Burgess & More Honor Stephen "tWitch" Boss

5

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Latest News

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She Became a "Scapegoat" for the Palace

Grant Wahl's Wife Details "Very Painful" Grieving Process

Exclusive

NFL Icon Michael Strahan Shares His Game-Winning Holiday Gift Picks

Exclusive

Will Luann de Lesseps Watch the RHONY Reboot? She Reveals...

Camila Cabello Redefines Holiday Glam With Black Lips & Faux Piercing

Update!

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas: Win Spanx Leggings & Bralette Bundle

Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen "tWitch" Boss After His Death