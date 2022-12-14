Taylor Swift Fans Spot Easter Eggs in Singer’s 33rd Birthday Post

Is there an invisible string tying fans to clues about Taylor Swift's next rerecording? Swifties sure seem to think so.
The "Anti-Hero" singer gave followers a glimpse into how she spent her 33rd birthday, sharing a snapshot of her and longtime collaborator and pal Jack Antonoff from their day in the studio.
"Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!" Taylor captioned the Dec. 13 Instagram post, with the two posing for a picture surrounded by instruments. "I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course."
Alongside a wink emoji, Taylor added, "Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!"
And in true Taylor fashion, the post has fans trying to fill in the blank spaces by taking a close look at the photo for Easter eggs.
One current theory making the rounds is that the Grammy Winner is releasing the updated version of her sixth studio album Reputation as part of her quest to rerelease her albums made while she was at Big Machine Label Group.
"Dollar on the keyboard, dollar in LWYMMD music video," wrote one fan on Twitter, referencing Taylor's glitzy music video for "Look What You Made Me Do." The user also included other small details that paired up with Taylor's post in her theory, including the fact that the song uses a cello—which is seen in the photo—and it interpolates a song from Speak Now, "Innocent," which the fan notes features a bass.
And while many seem to be in agreement, others are speculating that her post is a subtle nod to her 2010 album Speak Now and not Reputation.
Last up on the list of theories of what the mastermind has in store for Swifties is simply all of the above: instead of releasing one album, she'll be releasing the new versions of the three remaining albums she has yet to drop: 1989, Speak Now, and Reputation (she has so far released rerecorded editions of Red and Fearless in 2021).
As one person put it, "Polaroid: 1989 tv. 3: speak now tv Note from lwymmd mv: rep tv. WHAT IS SHE DOING IS SHE GONNA DROP ALL OF THEM AT ONCE????"
Whatever Taylor has up her sleeve, we're willing to bet it's worth the wait and then some. Until then? We'll keep letting the sparks fly in our imagination.