Taylor Swift Fans Spot Easter Eggs in Singer’s 33rd Birthday Post

Is there an invisible string tying fans to clues about Taylor Swift's next rerecording? Swifties sure seem to think so.

The "Anti-Hero" singer gave followers a glimpse into how she spent her 33rd birthday, sharing a snapshot of her and longtime collaborator and pal Jack Antonoff from their day in the studio.

"Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!" Taylor captioned the Dec. 13 Instagram post, with the two posing for a picture surrounded by instruments. "I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course."

Alongside a wink emoji, Taylor added, "Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!"

And in true Taylor fashion, the post has fans trying to fill in the blank spaces by taking a close look at the photo for Easter eggs.

One current theory making the rounds is that the Grammy Winner is releasing the updated version of her sixth studio album Reputation as part of her quest to rerelease her albums made while she was at Big Machine Label Group.