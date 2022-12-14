Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40

Hollywood has lost a beloved star.
Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker confirmed on Dec. 14.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement to E! News. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the So You Think You Can Dance star continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
Holker concluded her message by telling Boss, "I will always save the last dance for you."
Over the years, Boss and Holker shared glimpses into their love story and family life through their social media posts. Just days before his passing, the couple posted a video of them dancing together to Alicia Keys' Christmas album.
"HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE!!!" Holker captioned the Dec. 11 Instagram video. "With my lover @sir_twitch_alot #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios."
A day prior, the pair—who tied the knot in Dec. 2013 and are parents to kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3—celebrated their ninth anniversary, with Boss sharing photos from their ceremony on Instagram. "Happy anniversary my love," he wrote. "@allisonholker #9years."
Holker also marked the occasion on her own social media page.
"It's our 9th anniversary!! I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!" she captioned her Dec. 10 Instagram post. "Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!!"
"I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted!" she concluded her post. "I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013."
Holker and Boss' love story began three years prior, while appearing as all-stars on season seven of So You Think You Can Dance.