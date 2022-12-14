Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $229 Wallet for Just $49

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for a no-fuss wallet that's just as cute as it is functional, Kate Spade has just what you need. There's a 24-hour flash sale on the Kate Spade Staci Large Continental Wallet. If you're shopping for a new wallet, you might as well get a good deal, right? Instead of paying $229, you can get this wallet for only $49. That's a 79% discount.
Unfortunately, you only have one day to get the Kate Spade Staci Large Continental Wallet at this price. It's a great wallet that's compact enough to fit in all your bags, even the small ones. Plus, it has enough storage for your credit cards, dollar bills, license, loose change, tickets, and anything else you need. It comes in three solid colors and there are four two-tone styles to choose from.
Get rid of your old, worn-out wallet and replace it with this one before the discount disappears. PS, these make great gifts too!
Kate Spade 79% Off Deal
Kate Spade Staci Large Continental Wallet
This wallet is available in three solid colors and there are four two-tone styles on sale too.
If you want additional info before you add this wallet to your cart, check out these reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Staci Large Continental Wallet Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Beautiful color, perfect size. I have been wanting a larger wallet. The pastel pink is my absolute fave and the price was right when I arrived in store during a major sale! Thank you Kate Spade for actually having sales."
Another said, "I needed a slightly bigger wallet to fit my vaccine card and checkbook (yes, I do still carry one!) Now I want one in every color. I love the zipper, and how slim it is!"
Someone reviewed, "Perfect size. Not to big or bulky. Holds cards, coins and bills. Can even slide my cell phone into the outer pocket."
"It's amazing, super nice It is really what I needed, it is the perfect size and it adapts easily to my lifestyle," a Kate Spade shopper wrote.
"Love this wallet. Small enough to fit in most purses yet still roomy," a shopper said.
Someone else said, "Perfect wallet. I love, love, love, this wallet. I just wish I would not have waited so long to purchase it. After transferring everything from my old wallet to this one, I was amazed that I had more empty spaces to fill."
While you're shopping for accessories, the top-selling lululemon belt bags are back in stock!