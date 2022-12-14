Katie Holmes' Stylist Defends Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Look

After Katie Holmes attended the 2022 Jingle Ball in what appeared to be a dress-over-jeans look, the actress' stylist addressed the viral outfit (and for the record, she says it's a top, not a dress).

Don't want to wait for the conversation around Katie Holmes' dress-over-jeans look to be over?

Well, today it carries on. The Dawson Creek alum's stylist Brie Welch shared the inspiration behind the viral outfit in a recent piece for The New York Times, attributing the wardrobe choice to both her styling and Holmes' preferences. 

"We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans," Welch wrote in an email to the newspaper, "creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there." 

As the publication noted, Holmes wore a strapless blue TOVE top (yes, Welch confirmed on Instagram "IT'S A TOP," not a dress) over a pair of jeans and some Margiela sneakers to the 2022 Jingle Ball concert in New York on Dec. 9.

"On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa," Welch continued, "(and nothing is more comfortable!)."

photos
Inside Katie Holmes' $4 Million Calabasas Home

The actress' overall ensemble left fans divided: Some social media users loved the look; others…not so much. However, many seemed to agree that it gave them flashbacks to the early 2000s.

"Just found out that pic of Katie Holmes everyone's been sharing is from 2022 and not 2002," one follower tweeted. Added another, "Katie Holmes woke up & chose to dress like it's 2001."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

No matter the decade, Welch told the New York Times that Holmes is "more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later."

Fashion case closed.

