U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Reveals His Cause of Death

More details have come to light about the death of journalist Grant Wahl.

Days after the sports reporter passed away in Qatar, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, shared his cause of death. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office," Celine, an infectious disease specialist, said in a Dec. 14 interview with CBS News, "and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured."

Celine also noted in a Substack post on Dec. 14, "The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death."

Grant, 49, was covering the World Cup when he collapsed and died at the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands on Dec. 9. At the time, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) said in a statement to NBC News that Grant "fell ill in the Lusail Stadium media tribune, during last night's quarter-final match. He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital.