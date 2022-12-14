And the Winner of The Voice Season 22 Is…

Watch : Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious.

Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's The Voice on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and bodie.

Bryce secured his win on the second half of the two-night season 22 live finale by stunning coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and viewers with a rousing duet of Blake's "Hillbilly Bone" with his coach and country legend right by his side.

The finale also featured performances from frequent The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown with a special assist from Blake, season 21 winners of The Voice Girl Named Tom, Adam Lambert, Maluma, OneRepublic and BRELAND.

It marked the third time in five seasons that the winner of The Voice came from Team Blake, following in the footsteps of season 18 winner Todd Tilghman and season 20 winner Cam Anthony.