And the Winner of The Voice Season 22 Is…

After weeks of fierce live competition, one singer was crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's The Voice. Find out who took home this year's title.

Watch: Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious.

Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's The Voice on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden LapeMorgan Myles and bodie.

Bryce secured his win on the second half of the two-night season 22 live finale by stunning coaches John Legend, Gwen StefaniCamila Cabello and viewers with a rousing duet of Blake's "Hillbilly Bone" with his coach and country legend right by his side.

The finale also featured performances from frequent The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown with a special assist from Blake, season 21 winners of The Voice Girl Named Tom, Adam Lambert, Maluma, OneRepublic and BRELAND

It marked the third time in five seasons that the winner of The Voice came from Team Blake, following in the footsteps of season 18 winner Todd Tilghman and season 20 winner Cam Anthony.

Bryce's win marks a bittersweet one for Blake, as the longtime coach announced in October that the show's upcoming season 23 will be his last.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he wrote in an Oct. 11 Instagram post. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Trae Patton/NBC

Also thanking host Carson Daly, wife Gwen and the show's contestants, he wrapped up his heartfelt message by thanking fans of The Voice, saying, "It would not happen without you!"

Joining Blake on the coaching panel for his final season will be returning coach Kelly Clarkson, along with The Voice newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Season 23 of The Voice premieres March 26 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

