Cher Recalls Mom Georgia Holt’s Final Moments Before Death

Cher is looking back on her mom's departure.

The "After All" singer, who announced Dec. 10 her mother Georgia Holt had died at age 96, remembered her mom's last minutes before passing away.

"The truth…. She's been Sick & rallying," Cher wrote in a Dec. 13 tweet. "She then got bad, She was in so much pain. Finally she coded on way to Hosp."

The 76-year-old continued by giving a nod to the legacy Georgia left behind, writing, "By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long Here."

Over the weekend, Cher broke the news in a tweet that read, "Mom is gone" and that same day, a rep for Cher also confirmed Georgia's passing to E! News. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Cher previously gave details about a health scare that Georgia, born Jackie Jean Crouch, recently faced, tweeting in September, "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She's Getting Better."