Meet the “Objectively Hot” Special Agent at the Center of ABC’s New Show Will Trent

Will Trent is not your average special agent—in more ways than one.
In the exclusive trailer for Will Trent, premiering Jan. 3, 2023 on ABC, special agent Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) has plenty of important crime-solving to attend to—but first he has to sort out a problem of the canine variety.
We meet agent Trent as he attempts to drop off a small dog at an animal shelter, asking, "This is a no-kill shelter, right?," to which one of the employees behind the desk answers, "I mean, mostly."
Cut to: Will Trent has a dog now!
With his new pet in tow, Will arrives at the site of a brutal murder where he's briefed by deputy director Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn). "Murdered teenage girl," she tells him. "I need you to read the crime scene. I told them I'd bring my best."
However, not everybody is impressed by Will—or his sense of fashion.
"Look at you with your three-piece suit," an investigator says to him, "like every day's your wedding day."
Later, Wagner pairs up the young Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) with the veteran Will, telling her, "Will can teach you to see things no one else does."
Not only that, as detective and Will's love interest Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), says bluntly, "He's good police. And also, he's objectively hot."
That doesn't hurt!
Based on Karin Slaughter's best-selling book series of the same name, Will Trent tells the story Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)'s Special Agent Trent, who "was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system," according to the network.
"But now," the network notes, "determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."
Will Trent premieres Jan. 3, 2023 on ABC.