Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff Hospitalized After Accident While Filming BBC Show

Watch : Cara Delevingne Injured While Filming "Suicide Squad?"

Freddie Flintoff is seeking medical attention following an onset incident.

The Top Gear host was hospitalized this week after being hurt in an "accident" at the show's test track in England's Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, a spokesperson for the BBC told E! News in a statement Dec. 13. Top Gear, a BBC program, consists of hosts driving cars through challenges and stunts to test the vehicle's abilities.

Crew medics attended Flintoff on the scene immediately, per the spokesperson, who added, "He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

It appears Flintoff's accident did not occur at high speed, according to BBC News, which reported that his injuries are not projected to be fatal.

Flintoff, a former cricket player for England, suffered a previous accident in September 2019 while filming the show, per the outlet. At the time, Flintoff was filming a drag race while driving a three-wheeled motorized vehicle. He ran the vehicle off the highway, though he was able to come away from the incident unharmed.