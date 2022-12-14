Patrick Dempsey's New Buzzed Hair Transformation Is Something Out of Your McDreams

Watch : Patrick Dempsey Takes the E!Q in 42

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

That seems to be the motto for Patrick Dempsey after undergoing yet another major hair transformation. On Dec. 11, his wife, Jillian Dempsey, revealed that the Grey's Anatomy alum had recently buzzed his head "to eliminate" the remaining blonde hair from his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in the new Ferrari biopic.

"Change is good!" she captioned a black-and-white video of the actor trimming his locks with a pair of clippers. "Have you ever buzzed your hair?"

Explaining how Patrick wanted to "start fresh" by cutting his hair almost down to the scalp, Jillian added, "My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling."

The new 'do comes three months after Patrick debuted his platinum blonde look at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9. At the time, Patrick acknowledged he's "known" for his dark coif and admitted the change didn't sit well with some fans.