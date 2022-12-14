Pamela Anderson Recreates Her Iconic '90s Feathered Hat During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is her own fashion muse.

The Baywatch actress seemingly paid homage to herself at the Jacquemus spring 2023 runway show in Le Bourget, France. While making a rare red carpet appearance at the Dec. 12 event, Pamela turned heads in an extravagant white halter-neck dress that featured a feather-trimmed waistline and a thigh-high slit.

The former Playboy model styled her white-hot look with matching puffy sandal heels, one sheer opera-length glove and a larger-than-life wide-brimmed straw hat covered with layers of feathers.

In fact, the headpiece looked like an updated version of Pam's iconic pink feathered hat from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. And similar to her past getup in the late-'90s, she even added drama to her eyes by wearing thick, smudged black eyeliner and fluffy false lashes.

At the time, Pam—who attended the ceremony with her ex-husband Tommy Lee—donned a sexy white corset top paired with multicolored sequined pants and her now-famous Ivy Supersonic hat.