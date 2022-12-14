See Manifest Co-Stars Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez Vacation Together in Fiji

Watch : Manifest Stars React to Show Being Saved By Netflix

Something tells us these jetsetters didn't take Flight 828 to get to paradise.

Manifest co-stars Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez had time to unwind during a recent trip to Fiji together, as seen in breathtaking photos posted on both of their Instagram accounts. The duo, who plays exes Michaela Stone and Jared Vasquez onscreen, took in the tropical views at Tokoriki Island Resort Fiji about a month after season four dropped on Netflix.

In the photos, Melissa and J.R. enjoyed drinks under a cabana and soaked up the palm tree scenery. More snapshots showed Melissa, 30, posing in a white bikini and floating in a pool, while one of J.R.'s pics showed off the fresh food options, including fruit, roasted veggies and a charcuterie spread.

Thanking the resort, which offers beachfront pool villas and lush gardens, Melissa captioned her photos, "you were incredibly special. Vinaka." Co-stars Ellen Tamaki and Josh Dallas seemed to approve of the getaway, commenting with a hot pepper emoji and fire emojis, respectively.