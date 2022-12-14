John Stamos' Son Is All Grown Up And Making Us Say Have Mercy

Watch : John Stamos Talks Favorite Band Growing Up

Uncle Jesse junior.

Johns Stamos recently shared a series of photos to Instagram from a trip to NYC, which included several father-son snaps with his only child, Billy. In the first photo, the 4-year-old—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—looks more grown up than ever, as he posed alongside his dad while bundled up in a plaid puffer coat, with his wavy light brown hair under a sage green knit beanie.

In another pic, Billy rocks a handsome red velvet suit while on stage with John at the legendary Carnegie Hall where the Full House alum performed as part of the 2022 holiday tour dubbed "Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra" on Dec. 5.

John captioned the Dec. 12 post, "NYCdump pt. 1."

In the comments, fans were quick to gush over Billy, with one writing, "What a sweet boy, a total daddy look a like," while another wrote, "Beautiful boy. He has your hair."