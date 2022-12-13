You'll Be Blown Away Watching Pink's Daughter Sing Olivia Rodrigo's Hit

Watch : Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking

We're raising our glasses to this future musician.

Pink's 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart followed in her mother's footsteps as a stunning vocalist with her own rendition of an Olivia Rodrigo hit. Willow sang the tune, titled "The Rose Song" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, at her first recital, receiving applause and cheers from the audience.

In the video, Willow, wearing a black dress with fur at the wrists, says, "And I'm singing 'The 'Rose Song' by Olivia Rodrigo," before diving into the ballad. At the end of the performance, Willow flashes a smile in the camera's direction and walks off stage next to a Christmas tree.

Pink, who shares Willow and 5-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart with husband Carey Hart, wrote in the video, "so proud of this girl (first recital)," adding, "nailed it."

"This 11 year (11,000 year old soul)," Pink captioned the Dec. 13 post, "blows me away." (Watch the video here.)