RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Feels Teresa Giudice Is Going "Tit for Tat" in Ongoing Family Feud

Looks like this family feud isn't ending any time soon.
Melissa Gorga is reflecting on her ongoing feud with Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, which resulted in Melissa and husband Joe Gorga skipping out on his sister's August wedding to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas. And as she exclusively told E! News, discussing their off-screen drama online is not helping the family mend fences.
"It's upsetting that there's a lot of tit for tat going on," Melissa explained at the Villa Azur Grand Opening at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Dec. 8. "It's starting to feel like people are using things as ways to win the audience over. When I don't, I don't like that. I don't respect that as much."
Melissa, Joe and Teresa's drama comes as a result of a fight while filming RHONJ's upcoming season 13. And when it comes to resolving conflict on set, Melissa said she and her co-stars should take a page out of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast's handbook.
"I was just talking to Tamra [Judge], and I have to say I respect the OC cast because she was just saying that they can get in a knockdown, drag-out fight, but they leave it," Melissa continued. "They leave it there, they leave it at home, and they don't continue the chaos on social media. And I have to say The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not great at that. They really continue the chaos."
But shooting with family makes things harder for the Bravo star. "There's deeper feelings and it's rough, but it is what it is at this point," she explained. "It's just a sad situation."
Melissa also weighed in on recent comments made by co-star Margaret Josephs, as Margaret dubbed the show's new season 13 cast member Teresa's "new lapdog" in an interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. Bravo has yet to announce the show's official season 13 lineup.
"That is 100% correct," she told E! News, joking that cast member Jennifer Aydin also fits the role. "It's like one sits on one leg, the other one sits on the other leg. It's like Mrs. Claus with sending her elves off to do what they're told."
