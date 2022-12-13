RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Feels Teresa Giudice Is Going "Tit for Tat" in Ongoing Family Feud

Watch : Melissa Gorga 'Exhausted' By Teresa Giudice Drama at BravoCon 2022

Looks like this family feud isn't ending any time soon.

Melissa Gorga is reflecting on her ongoing feud with Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, which resulted in Melissa and husband Joe Gorga skipping out on his sister's August wedding to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas. And as she exclusively told E! News, discussing their off-screen drama online is not helping the family mend fences.

"It's upsetting that there's a lot of tit for tat going on," Melissa explained at the Villa Azur Grand Opening at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Dec. 8. "It's starting to feel like people are using things as ways to win the audience over. When I don't, I don't like that. I don't respect that as much."

Melissa, Joe and Teresa's drama comes as a result of a fight while filming RHONJ's upcoming season 13. And when it comes to resolving conflict on set, Melissa said she and her co-stars should take a page out of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast's handbook.