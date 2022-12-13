Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 3 Kids Are All Grown Up in Royal Family Christmas Card

This photo has been crowned the first of its kind.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ringing in the holidays with a royally sweet photo. The Prince and Princess of Wales posed alongside their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, for their first family Christmas card since William and Kate stepped into their new titles.
William and Kate, who donned casual looks for the picture by sporting jeans, were all smiles while their three children walked between them, as seen in the photo, released Dec. 13.
The snapshot was captured earlier this year by photographer Matt Porteous, per a press release from Kensington Palace.
William and Kate obtained their new royal roles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. William's father King Charles III ascended the throne as a result of her passing, while William and Kate inherited the respective titles Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Rothesay.
The Prince of Wales title is not hereditary, but it was passed down to William after his father's ascension. The decision to grant him this title is a choice His Majesty expressed confidence in.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," King Charles III said in a message to the nation Sept. 9, "helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."
But with new titles comes new responsibility—which is something royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told E! News he feels Prince William is ready for after taking on "a lot of responsibilities" in past years amid Queen Elizabeth II's health issues.
"Things will shift a bit," Jonathan said back in September. "I think it's a part of growing up and growing into the role and knowing that his duty is going to increase and his service is likely to increase, and there's no reason to think he won't carry that all out excellently."
As for his prediction on Kate, Jonathan noted her "immense support" for her husband will follow into this new chapter.
"I think that's something that's very, very important to their relationship and to his role as Prince of Wales," he added. "I think we'll see her carrying on like that, really shouldering a lot of the burden herself, supporting her husband but also doing excellent work herself on issues that are particularly important to her."