The Fates of Sanditon, Warrior Nun, Step Up and Many More Revealed

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Holiday season? More like cancelation season.

With 2022 coming to an end, networks and streamers are making difficult calls regarding their TV lineups. And so, we're sad to report that some of our TV favorites will not return for new episodes in the New Year.

For starters, HBO and HBO Max have collectively scrapped Love Life, The Nevers, Minx, Legendary, Los Espookys and Fboy Island eight months after its parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc. Fans have since expressed their frustration with this cancelation streak, with one user writing on Twitter, "Not only is it cruel for HBO Max to cancel these quality shows with solid fanbases, it's straight up disrespectful to ALSO remove them from the platform. Art deserves to exist, to be seen, and, for TV shows, to have a home where people can revisit something that brings them joy."

Starz has also shaken up its scheduling, as the network canceled both Step Up and Dangerous Liaisons this week.

Fans of PBS Masterpiece's Sanditon should also brace themselves for a goodbye, since the planned third season will now be the period piece's last installment. Netflix's Warrior Nun also faced an untimely end, with the series being chopped by the streamer just a month after its season two premiere.