Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between The White Lotus' Harper and Cameron Off-Screen

Aubrey Plaza knows exactly went down behind that locked hotel room door.

After her White Lotus character Harper was accused of canoodling with Cameron (Theo James), an old friend of her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), she's confirming that there was more that happened than was shown on-screen.

"I know what happened, okay?" Plaza said on the Dec. 12 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "And what happened is, we did some stuff, and I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting, and there was no penetration."

While the Emily the Criminal star noted that she hasn't seen the episode's final cut yet, she questioned Seth Meyers' belief that Harper and Cameron had only shared a kiss, saying, "Just a kiss?"

But when the host added that maybe the couple "grabbed the other one's butt," Plaza retorted, "I think I grabbed a little more than that." Get it, Harper!