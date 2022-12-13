RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Shares Update on Nasty Divorce With Ex Lenny

Watch : Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup

Lisa Hochstein is getting candid about that hot mic moment.

As fans watch The Real Housewives of Miami star's divorce from husband Lenny Hochstein play out on season five of the Peacock series, she's sharing what it was like to see the moment her soon-to-be-ex confessed to a friend that he had been cheating on and planned to divorce her.

"Devastated, shocked, almost confirmed some suspicions I've had," Lisa said of watching the shocking RHOM scene on the Dec. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I always thought something might have been going on, but I wasn't sure."

The 40-year-old—who shares kids Logan, 7, and Elle, 3, with Lenny—also revealed that her husband of 12 years expressed his desire to split just two days after the "Good Vibes" party, telling host Andy Cohen, "He said, 'We're getting a divorce, and if you don't—' I forget the exact words, but, 'You're gonna get a front row seat to me dating.'"

And that's exactly what has happened, as since calling it quits with Lisa in May, Lenny has moved on with his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.