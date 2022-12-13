Real Housewives Alum Bethenny Frankel "Mentions It All" With Her Holiday Beauty Picks

We interviewed Bethenny Frankel because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Bethenny Frankel is not a Housewife, but she always keeps it real. The Real Housewives of New York City OG has been sharing her honest beauty product reviews for months with her TikTok followers and now she's revealing her top recommendations for the holiday season. The ReWives with Bethenny Frankel host advised her fellow holiday shoppers, "Be creative. Take one simple gift and elevate it with great wrapping or chocolates."

The Bravo alum elaborated, "I always accessorize my gifts and I do over 300 gifts every year— I'm obsessed! I'm a miniature Candy Spelling with a gift room and a month's preparation and delivery." Bethenny and her daughter Bryn Hoppy enjoy the holiday season, with Bethenny remarking, "I love every part of it— ice skating, buying special ornaments with Bryn, the fires, the cooking, the shopping, Rockefeller Center, Radio City show, making gingerbread houses, gifts, and thematic clothing."

When this B picks beauty products, she never misses. Here are her recommendations for the holidays.