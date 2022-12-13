Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer: Ginny Runs Away from Georgia’s Criminal Past

After season one revealed that Georgia (Brianne Howey) killed her ex-husband, the season two trailer shows Ginny (Antonia Gentry) dealing with the fallout. Watch the full clip here.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 13, 2022 7:00 PMTags
TVTrailersCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "Ginny & Georgia": Antonia Gentry Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Joke

Ginny & Georgia is turning into Ginny without Georgia. 

The heartwarming Netflix dramedy certainly left season one on a cliffhanger, with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) doing exactly what mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) taught her and running away after learning her mom killed her husband by poisoning. But in the season two trailer, which the streamer released Dec. 13, Ginny quickly learns escaping Wellsbury won't solve all of her problems.

"I finally understand why Georgia's always running," Ginny says, while on a run herself. "I don't know how she does it—act like everything's normal, and I can't help feeling like it's all wrong." Ginny then lets out a blood-curdling scream of frustration.

Clearly, there are still problems on the home front, too: The trailer then teases Georgia desperately trying to maintain her political power and engagement to mayor Paul (Scott Porter), despite coworker Nick (Dan Beirne) finding out her embezzlement scheme. 

photos
Your First Look at Ginny & Georgia Season 2

"I was a different person when I moved here," Georgia tells Nick. "I didn't have a future before, a career, real friends."

And after Nick points out that she never apologized for threatening him, Georgia finally says sorry. Please, don't take her away, Wellsbury police! 

Plus, once Ginny returns home, there are more issues to deal with—namely, her ongoing love triangle with Marcus (Felix Mallard) and Hunter (Mason Temple), and a big fight with BFF (and Marcus' sister) Max (Sara Waisglass).

"You're the one in the wrong, here!" Max shouts at her—most likely for cheating on Hunter with her brother. Awkward. However, Ginny hits back, telling her, "I feel like what I'm going through and who I am is just completely invisible to you."

Trending Stories

1

Brendan Fraser Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce His Name

2

RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Shares Update on Nasty Divorce With Lenny

3

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer: Ginny Georgia's Past

Watch all the drama go down when Ginny & Georgia season two premieres Jan. 5 on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

1

Brendan Fraser Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce His Name

2

RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Shares Update on Nasty Divorce With Lenny

3

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer: Ginny Georgia's Past

4

Is Lizzo Planning to Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright? She Says…

5

Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

Latest News

Aubrey Plaza Confirms This White Lotus Cameron & Harper Theory

RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Shares Update on Nasty Divorce With Lenny

Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Pic With Demi Moore, Wife Emma & His Kids

This Mogul Just Dethroned Elon Musk as the World’s Richest Person

Exclusive

Bethenny Frankel "Mentions It All" With Her Holiday Beauty Picks

Exclusive

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood Break Up

Billie Lourd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Austen Rydell