Sharna Burgess Pens Message About "Super Dark" Intrusive Mom Thoughts

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Sharna Burgess is getting candid about motherhood.

In a Dec. 10 Instagram video, the Dancing with the Stars pro gave an unfiltered look at some of the fears she's developed since welcoming her son, Zane, with partner Brian Austin Green earlier this year. In the clip, Sharna is carrying the 5-month-old down porch stairs when the Cardi B audio "What is that?" plays, stopping her in her tracks.

"Intrusive mom thoughts….," she captioned the post. "This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong."

As Sharna explained, the thoughts often revolve around, "All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby."

"Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident," the 37-year-old continued. "The list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know."

But despite feeling these fears seeping through for the last several months, Sharna noted that she has now "learned to tame them and understand them."