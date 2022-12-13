Sharna Burgess Pens Message About "Super Dark" Intrusive Mom Thoughts

Sharna Burgess is getting candid about motherhood.
In a Dec. 10 Instagram video, the Dancing with the Stars pro gave an unfiltered look at some of the fears she's developed since welcoming her son, Zane, with partner Brian Austin Green earlier this year. In the clip, Sharna is carrying the 5-month-old down porch stairs when the Cardi B audio "What is that?" plays, stopping her in her tracks.
"Intrusive mom thoughts….," she captioned the post. "This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong."
As Sharna explained, the thoughts often revolve around, "All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby."
"Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident," the 37-year-old continued. "The list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know."
But despite feeling these fears seeping through for the last several months, Sharna noted that she has now "learned to tame them and understand them."
"Most of all.. realized I am not alone," she said. "That last one was a huge relief. I guess it makes sense too, we have this massive responsibility suddenly upon us when we leave that hospital… in a diaper.. sleep deprived, emotionally charged but also depleted, trying to piece ourselves back together and let's not forget .. in pain."
Sharna further shared that while having this "new responsibility" in her life has been filled with "so much love, wonder and awe" though she was unprepared for the fear that would come along with it.
"Nobody warns you about the equal amount of fear that now lives within you," she explained. "It's the most excruciating love you've ever felt and its overwhelming, at least for me it was."
She noted that she's developed mechanisms to help her quell these kinds of thoughts, noting that it's helped her "tremendously" since giving birth to Zane in June.
She concluded her message to her followers, "You're doing great mama, remember that."