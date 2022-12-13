Jessica Chastain Makes Rare Comment About Her and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's Daughter

From Scenes From a Marriage to scenes from Jessica Chastain's private world.
The Oscar winner, 45, recently gave fans a rare glimpse into her family's life by sharing a story about her and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's 4-year-old daughter Giulietta.
"Normally I never talk about my personal life," she told Marie Claire in an interview for its holiday issue. "But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago. And when you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina. And she was like, 'I want to be a mama.'"
While Jessica told her daughter being a mother is a "great thing to be," she also noted "you can be more than one thing." Giulietta then asked her to explain.
"I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook.'" the George & Tammy star continued. "I started listing all these things. Like, 'I am many things, so you can be whatever you want. You can be the president. You can be a ballerina. You can be a mama.' And it was so shocking for her to hear all of this."
In its digital cover story, Marie Claire noted that Jessica and Gian Luca share "two young children." E! News previously confirmed that the couple welcomed daughter Giulietta in April 2018. Two years later, Jessica and Gian Luca reportedly welcomed another member of the family.
While the Interstellar alum has continued to protect the little one's privacy by sharing little publicly about the child, she appeared to give both of her kids a shout-out when she won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, saying, "Giulietta, Augustus, you are my heart."