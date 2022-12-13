Jessica Chastain Makes Rare Comment About Her and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's Daughter

Watch : Jessica Chastain Talks Conquering Fear of Singing at 2022 SAGs

From Scenes From a Marriage to scenes from Jessica Chastain's private world.

The Oscar winner, 45, recently gave fans a rare glimpse into her family's life by sharing a story about her and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's 4-year-old daughter Giulietta.

"Normally I never talk about my personal life," she told Marie Claire in an interview for its holiday issue. "But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago. And when you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina. And she was like, 'I want to be a mama.'"

While Jessica told her daughter being a mother is a "great thing to be," she also noted "you can be more than one thing." Giulietta then asked her to explain.

"I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook.'" the George & Tammy star continued. "I started listing all these things. Like, 'I am many things, so you can be whatever you want. You can be the president. You can be a ballerina. You can be a mama.' And it was so shocking for her to hear all of this."