Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby

Kate Chastain is ready to set sail on her latest charter: motherhood.
The Below Deck alum revealed she is pregnant with her first child, debuting her baby bump in an Instagram post announcing the news.
Along with a series of pink and blue heart emojis, she captioned the Dec. 13 post, "I'm already planning so many birthday theme parties for you."
"I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," she told People Dec. 13. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"
And though she's "being protective" over what pregnancy details she shares publicly, the 39-year-old noted that she is due in May 2023.
As for why now is the perfect time to share her news with followers and Below Deck fans? She explained, "With new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!"
Kate starred as Below Deck's Chief Stew for six seasons before leaving the series in 2020. She went on to co-host Bravo's Chat Room, but later departed the late-night talk show in 2021. She currently appears alongside fellow Below Deck franchise stars on the watch-back series Galley Talk.
Her Below Deck family shared their joy for the star in her Instagram post's comments, including the show's current Chief Stef Fraser Olender. "Eeeeek the news is out!!" he wrote. "Sooooo excited for you my angel."
Below Deck Mediterranean alum and Galley Talk's Colin Macy-O'Toole also commented, "Congrats Kate!!"
Fans can soon catch Kate on the new Peacock series The Traitors, which sees reality stars and America's best game players compete against each other for a cash prize, all while three traitors among them work to derail the competition.
Her The Traitors co-stars also shared their well wishes for the soon-to-be-mom on Instagram. Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville joked, "That burrito you ate is sticking around!!!!" as well as Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan, who wrote, "Congratulations Kate! Can't Wait to see you."
