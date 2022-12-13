Why You Shouldn’t Expect Evan Peters to Return for DAHMER Season 2

Watch : Ryan Murphy FIRES BACK at Dahmer Series Backlash

Evan Peters won't be making another killer transformation anytime soon.

The actor, who has portrayed serial killers on American Horror Story and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is revealing why fans shouldn't expect him to return to the world of crime—at least in the near future.

"I'm going to take a little break from darker roles and explore the light," Peters told Variety Dec. 12. "It would be interesting to me to play something that is a little closer to home, a little more mundane and to explore the details of those kinds of experiences."

Though DAHMER was renewed for seasons two and three, Peters seemingly won't be a part of it, with Netflix indicating the show is going in the anthology direction, sharing in a Nov. 7 statement that the next chapters "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

Peters has been open about the intense prep that he underwent to play the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men on a 1978 to 1991 killing spree. In addition to extensive research and dialect training, the actor put weights on his arms to emulate Dahmer's walking style, and even wore his character's costume shoes, jeans and glasses for months to get into the role. But all that darkness took its toll.