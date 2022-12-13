Michelle Obama Reacts to Husband Barack Being Called Fine

Watch : Michelle Obama's EXCLUSIVE Robin Roberts Interview Sneak Peek

Yes, Michelle Obama agrees that husband Barack Obama is quite becoming.



In case you missed it, during his speech at a rally in Detroit, Mich. in late October, the former U.S. president remarked that he was "older and grayer" now, which led an attendee to wholeheartedly disagree, shouting that he was in fact, "finer than a mug." Fast-forward nearly two months later, and Michelle revealed that the comment was the highlight of her husband's day, noting that she hadn't seen the clip until now.



"I had heard about it—he came home and that was the first thing he said," Michelle said during the Dec. 12 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was like, ‘How did it go?'" to which Barack shot back, "Somebody said I was fine."



As for Michelle's reaction? "I was like, ‘Oh, really,'" she added. "That's so sweet."



And just in case you're wondering if Michelle shares stories like that with Barack? The Light We Carry author jokingly responded, "No. He doesn't need to know all of my business."