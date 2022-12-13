Brendan Fraser Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce His Name

Watch : GQ Men of the Year: Brendan Fraser, Matthew Perry & More

Have you been saying Brendan Fraser's name wrong?

Well don't worry because the actor, 54, is here to set the record straight on how to pronounce it correctly.

After Adam Sandler accidentally mispronounced Fraser's surname during a recent interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series, The Mummy alum cleared up the confusion and shared a rhyming trick to help fans remember how to say it the right way.

"It's Fraser," he said. "You shave with a razor."

Fraser rhymes with razor—got it.

Still, there were no hard feelings between Sandler and Fraser over the mistake. After all, the two go way back, having starred in the 1994 movie Airheads together. Fraser even poked a little fun at Sandler, joking he should use a razor to shave his beard.

"I didn't even know this happened," The Wedding Singer star, 56, said about his facial hair. "This is two days of not shaving."