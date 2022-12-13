Is Lizzo Planning to Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright? She Says…

Watch : Lizzo & Seth Meyers Get Drunk Off 20 Shots in Day Drinking Preview

Turn up the music, let's celebrate.

Lizzo, who confirmed earlier this year that her relationship with longtime friend Myke Wright had turned romantic, hinted in a new interview that she just may have found her soulmate.

"In the past we were friends," she told Howard Stern on Dec. 12 while appearing as a guest on his eponymous SiriusXM radio show. "I had a lot of shit to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel un-loveable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise."

Lizzo, 34, added she had a tendency to be guarded when it came to love before she started dating Myke.

"I have always since I was a teenager put my career in front of any relationship, any person," she explained. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur. It was all very surface with anyone."

Now, however, the "2 Be Loved" singer and her boyfriend are as in tune with one another as can be.

"If you love something and you let it go, and if it's meant to be, it comes back to you. When the time was right we came together, and we just recently were like, ‘Oh, we together. This is official,'" Lizzo shared, adding, "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."