Get $150 Worth of Sunday Riley Brightening Skincare Products for Just $74

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want a healthy-looking, lit-from-within type of glow and it's more attainable than you may have realized. Sure, makeup helps, but it really comes down to finding the right skincare products for you and sticking to your routine.

You can get that bright, glowing skin you've always wanted with the Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Three Piece Kit Gift Set. This bundle has C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, and C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream. This is a great morning routine for anyone who wants glowy skin. If you purchased all of these products separately, you'd spend $150. However, you can get this set for just $74 at HSN.

This is a great introduction for anyone who hasn't used Sunday Riley products yet. If you're familiar with the brand, you know that this bundle is so worth the purchase.