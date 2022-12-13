Ronnie Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

Days after Ronnie Turner's passing, more details about his cause of death have emerged.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, Ronnie, the youngest son of singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, died due to complications of metastatic colon carcinoma.

Additionally, other significant conditions listed included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with his manner of death confirmed as natural.

On Dec. 9, Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, shared the heartbreaking news of her husband's passing at the age of 62. In her touching tribute, she called Ronnie "a true angel."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you," she wrote alongside a series of photos of Ronnie with his family. "Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."