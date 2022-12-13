Gisele Bündchen Makes Golden Return to Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen glittered in gold at her first public event following her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel attended a dinner celebrating the 60th anniversary of jewelry company Vivara in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Dec. 12. For the event, Gisele wore a gold gown and swept her hair back into a high ponytail. She finished off her look with a pair of drop earrings and a sparkly necklace.

Gisele, 42, and Tom, 45, filed for and finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. In their respective statements on social media, the former runway star and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said they divorced amicably and expressed their gratitude for their time together.

They also noted they'll continue to work as a team to raise their children. Gisele and Tom share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, and the athlete also has a son named Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. A source told E! News Tom and Gisele agreed on joint custody of their kids, and their followers have already seen subtle signs of co-parenting support on social media.