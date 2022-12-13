Siesta Keys’ Madisson Hausburg Honors Son Elliot One Year After Stillbirth

"For me, a huge part of my healing process is talking about him," she told E! News exclusively in May. "Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He's very much my baby still. I'm still very proud of him and I still want to talk about him."

As Madisson noted, she also became aware of how her personal story could help those going through similar circumstances.

"I realized in the process that so many other women have gone through this and I had no idea," she explained. "It just breaks my heart that so many people are going through this quietly and alone."