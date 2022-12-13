Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Comment After "Ludicrous" Reaction

Emily Blunt said her recent story about working with Tom Cruise was "taken literally and absurdly out of context." Learn what the actress had to say in response to her words being “spun" by others.

By Kelly Gilmore Dec 13, 2022 3:43 AMTags
Tom CruiseEmily BluntCelebrities
Watch: Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

To put it bluntly, don't be mad at Tom Cruise.

Emily Blunt recently shared that co-star Tom told her to "stop being such a p---y" while filming Edge of Tomorrow in 2014. And although she found the memory comical, Emily is now clearing the air after her story was "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by listeners.

"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me," Emily said in a statement to E! News Dec. 12. "It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom."

The 39-year-old noted that she and the Top Gun actor have no bad blood, but rather, are close companions.

"I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me," she said. "It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."

photos
60 Fascinating Facts About Tom Cruise

So what exactly went down in Emily's story? As she explained in the Dec. 12 episode of the Smartless podcast, she and Tom had to wear "enormous" suits for the 2014 film—something Emily wasn't confident she could work in.

"The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom," Emily said, "and he didn't know what to do."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Videe

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Janelle Shares Fitness Progress After Kody Split

2

Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

3

Blake Shelton Teases Holiday Plans With Wife Gwen Stefani

After Emily came to him with her concerns, Tom had quite the response to cheer her up.

"I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry," Emily continued. "I was like, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,' and he stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p---y, OK?'"

As for how Emily reacted at the time, she recalled, "I did laugh, and then we got through it."

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Janelle Shares Fitness Progress After Kody Split

2

Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

3

Blake Shelton Teases Holiday Plans With Wife Gwen Stefani

4

Brittney Griner's Agent Addresses Her Possible Return to WNBA

5

See Emma Roberts Enjoy a Holidate Night With Boyfriend Cody John

Latest News

Sister Wives' Janelle Shares Fitness Progress After Kody Split

Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Comment After "Ludicrous" Reaction

See Emma Roberts Enjoy a Holidate Night With Boyfriend Cody John

Exclusive

Kyla Pratt Recalls Favorite Memories With Late Co-Star Leslie Jordan

Below Deck Shocker: Captain Lee Announces He's Leaving the Boat

Jessica Chastain Reveals She Ate Banana Peels in School for Attention

Shop Google's Top 100 Holiday Gift Searches For 2022