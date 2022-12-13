Kyla Pratt Recalls Favorite Memories With Late Call Me Kat Co-Star Leslie Jordan

Watch : Comedian & Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Right after Leslie Jordan's sudden death, his Call Me Kat co-star Kyla Pratt couldn't even talk about him.

The actress admitted "it was difficult to discuss" the loss of Leslie, who died in a car accident Oct. 24 at the age of 67, in the immediate aftermath of his tragic passing. Now, with some time to heal and reflect, Kyla overflowed with heartfelt admiration for her fallen friend.

"I think of Leslie and I just think of joy," she exclusively told E! News. "I think of happiness. He was absolutely the person that he showed the world that he was. There was not a day where Leslie Jordan had an attitude or was mad about something."

Kyla confirmed that Leslie was "an amazing storyteller," but joked, "I've heard things that I definitely can't repeat." More than work acquaintances, though, Kyla explained that Leslie's bond with the Call Me Kat cast was far deeper—which is being felt as the sitcom attempts to move on without him.

"He didn't really have family out here on the west coast and I like to think of us as a work family," Kyla said. "It's just very, very hard. It's weird to not have him there."