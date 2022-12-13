Inside Babylon's 7,000 Costumes—Including Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's "Outrageous" Looks

To say Babylon is a visual spectacular is an understatement.

After all, there are literally thousands of looks featured in the upcoming Paramount flick, with stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt each undergoing more than a dozen outfit changes, according to the costume designer Mary Zophres.

"Babylon has by far the largest number of actors that I've ever dressed on a film," she says in E! News' exclusive featurette. "There are 7,000 costumes in this movie between background and 150 speaking parts. Principal cast members had about 15 changes."

Zophres adds, "The costumes were quite outrageous because we wanted it to be unlike anything we'd ever see on film before."

But why so many? As a tale about Hollywood's exciting transition from silent era to sound films during the 1920s, Babylon's "characters largely define themselves through what they're wearing," explains director Damien Chazelle, who previously helmed the musical smash hit La La Land.