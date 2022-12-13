Jessica Chastain Confesses She Ate Banana Peels in School to Get Attention

Jessica Chastain's experience in school was a little bit bananas.
The Help actress recently looked back on her days in the classroom, where she would eat shocking foods in the cafeteria to turn heads.
"I was an obnoxious kid because I wasn't getting appropriate attention," she told The Guardian Dec. 10. "I would do things like eat banana peels in the lunch rooms so kids would notice me."
Reflecting on that chapter of her life, Jessica noted how her grades altered her perception of herself. She told the outlet, "I had always thought that I wasn't an intelligent person because I did badly at school."
But even though Jessica didn't feel connected to the curriculum, there was an experience from her education that changed the trajectory of her life.
"There was a trip to the Oregon Shakespeare festival and I saw Marco Barricelli play Richard III," she explained. "Something opened up inside me. It was the strangest thing, that I could be so moved. I had the hugest crush on that actor. I became obsessed with Shakespeare."
That obsession led to Jessica reading Shakespeare in the car during her high school days. And when she got the opportunity to play Juliet in her local theater group, her passion for the craft took off.
"I got to play Juliet twice; it's my favorite part," she noted. "Romeo's a bit weak, but Juliet tells the friar, ‘You married us. It's your fault and if you don't fix it, I'm going to kill myself and that's going to be your fault, too. Do something!' Something just opened up in me; I wanted to do that."
Flash forward to now and Jessica has racked up numerous roles and accolades, with a whole new way of a-peeling to audiences.