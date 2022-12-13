Shop Google's Top 100 Holiday Gift Searches For 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are reading this article, you are probably looking for some gift ideas. Or you just want to know what everyone is shopping for, which is also understandable. Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before you know it and it can be tough coming up with presents that your loved ones will adore and appreciate. No one wants to give a gift that someone doesn't actually want, of course. Get some inspiration from your fellow shoppers with Google's Holiday 100, which is a list of the most searched-for gifts including beauty products, trending fashion, and home essentials.
This list will have you clicking "add to cart" many times over.
Water Activated Eyeliner Palette
Meicoly 2 Packs Water Activated Eyeliner Palette
If you love watercolor paints for arts and crafts, this is the cosmetics version of that. Just add a bit of water, mix it with your brush, and do your glam.
Over-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
These wireless headphones cancel noise and they have 22 hours of listening time. They're available in several colors and they have 22,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, 40H Playtime, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Memory Foam Ear Cups
These over-the-ear headphones are budget-friendly and a top Amazon product with 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These also come in blue and silver.
Electric Pour Over Tea Kettle
Cosori Electric Kettle
This kettle has presets and the ability to keep your water at a desired temperature for 60 minutes. It has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Weighted Blanket
ZZZhen Weighted Blanket- High Breathability
Relax and unwind with a weighted blanket. Getting a good weighted blanket has been such a game-changer for me. A weighted blanket helps me calm down and get to sleep sooner. Amazon has this in seven colors and sizes. This weighted blanket has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Electric Toothbrush
7AM2M Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Step up your brushing with this electric toothbrush set. This one comes with six brush heads, holds a charge for 9 days, and it has 5 modes with a built-in smart timer. The set comes in seven colors and has 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fleece-Lined Leggings
Baleaf Women’s Fleece Lined Winter Leggings High Waisted
Get cozy with these fleece-lined leggings. They're just what you need this winter. They're available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are a ton of colors to choose from. These leggings have 17,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bath Bombs
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 36,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Under Desk Treadmill
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
If you have trouble making time for the gym, it may be time to invest in an under desk treadmill. This one folds up for easy storage and it has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Waffle Robe
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe (Available in Plus Size)
Treat yourself to some cozy luxury with one of these waffle robes. They come in a ton of colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 7X. This robe has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Workout Trampoline
Pelpo Folding Mini Trampoline
Switch up your workout with fold-up mini trampoline. It has a 330-pound capacity and there are several colors to choose from. It has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Face Mask for Glowing Skin
Peter Thomas Roth Multi-Masker 4-Piece Mask Kit
This set has all of your skincare needs covered and it has a $170 value. It includes:
- Water Drench Mask: Give your skin a dose of hydration with this cool, refreshing mask.
- 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm: A super moisturizing mask that diminishes the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a radiant glow, according to the brand.
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer: This mask evens out your skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines, per Peter Thomas Roth.
- Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator: This is a super refreshing mask that I use when my skin is irritated or sunburned. It's extra refreshing if i put it in the fridge before using it.
Log-Soled Loafers
Crown Vintage Sage Penny Loafer
These loafers strike the perfect balance of trendy and classic. You can also get them in brown.
Dream Pairs Women’s Comfortable Chunky Platform Dressy Loafers With Non Slip Lug Sole
These platform loafers are adorned with a cute chain and they're available in four colorways.
Massage Gun
Theragun Mini 2.0- Handheld Electric Massage Gun- Compact Deep Tissue Treatment for Any Athlete On The Go
This is the ultimate, on-the-go massage treatment. This massage gun is pocket-sized and easy to travel with. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Therabody shopper said, "As a Master Educator for Therabody, I felt it was my responsibility to know more about other Theragun products. I have always used the Theragun Pro but took a chance on the mini. I was not disappointed. I love the Theragun mini. It's very portable, easy to handle and delivers the same power and effectiveness as the Pro model. Great for budget mindRead more about review stating Mini gun delivers MAX efficiency!ed folks needing a product that delivers the most bang for their buck!"
Aerlang Massage Gun for Deep Tissue, Back, Neck, and Muscle Relief
This massage therapy gun delivers a deep tissue percussion massage. It has 30 adjustable speeds and 10 massage heads. This product has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mini Belgian Waffle Maker
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Treat yourself to some homemade waffles, hash browns, or keto chaffles with this easy-to-use gadget. It comes in several colors and has 179,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's easy to clean with nonstick surfaces.
Sherpa Jacket
Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Zipper Coats
You'll want to wear this cozy, chic, sherpa jacket every day. It comes in 28 colors and has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of my favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since you only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that you desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes.
It has 942.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "the most gorgeous blush ever created. a LITTLE goes a long way!!" Another said, "This is my fave blush ever, you only need a small amount to blend out for a nice natural blush look so the bottle should last a long time!"
Knee-High Boots
Lulus Loraine Black Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
These pointed toe knee-high boots are everything and they're available in three versatile colors.
Vince Camuto Tressara Boot
I just bought these boots and I'm obsessed. They're chic and they're easy to walk on. Plus, Vince Camuto shipped them to me so quickly. I couldn't believe when they showed up a day and a half later. Now, I need more pairs.
Dream Pairs Women’s Knee High Winter Boots
If you want a knee-high boot that's comfortable for all-day wear, try out these flats. They come in six colors and they have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bluetooth Speaker
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 54,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL Clip 3- Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This is my favorite speaker. I actually keep it in my shower since it's waterproof. I bring it on trips and I love it so much. It gives so much sound for such a compact device and I could not rave about it more. There are a few colors to choose from. This speaker has 55,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hair Dryer Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Get a salon-level blowout from home. This heated brush will save you time and money since you can dry and style your hair at the same time. There's even a cool option to set your style. This is great to smooth out your hair and lift your hair at the roots. Instead of brushing your hair straight down to smooth it out and get rid of frizz, you want to twirl your hair to give it some shine and body.
This top-selling, heated brush has 262,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "I was worried, but shocked! Used it tonight on my damp hair, and my hair is healthy and wavy and just stunning. I'm still in shock! I love it. Easy to use." Another shared, "I dry and style my hair with one tool. No more having to get both arms up and behind my head to style the back!!"
Eyelash Serum
Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum
This formula has pro-vitamin B5 works to reinforce lashes and condition throughout the day, per the brand. Your lashes will get stronger, look shiny, and feel soft. This product is the perfect primer for mascara. Apply this, let it dry, then put on your favorite mascara and you will not be disappointed. It has 80,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aromatherapy Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
How stunning would this look on your nightstand? The Stone Diffuser can run for 4 hours continuously or you can set it for 8 hours with intermittent scents. It has a matte ceramic cover that is the epitome of minimalist chic. It's available in many colors. With all of those options, you can easily find one (or two) to coordinate with every room in your home.
Oh, and take it from someone who has these in multiple rooms. They are everything. They are aesthetically pleasing and functional.
Vanity Mirror With Light
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes Make Up Mirror
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks.
Milk Frother
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker
Use this milk frother to create foam for cappuccino, matcha, hot chocolate, and more of your favorite hot beverages. The brand claims that this works on many types of milk, including whole milk, almond milk, and soy milk.
This product has 61,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Skincare Fridge
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge, Mirrored Door with Dimmable LED Light, Thermoelectric Cooling and Warming Function for All Cosmetics and Skincare Needs, 4-Liter
Fashion meets function this mini fridge. Use this for snacks, drinks, or skincare. There are three adorable colors to choose from.
Digital Picture Frame
Aura Carver HD Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch WiFi Cloud Digital Photo Frame, Free Unlimited Storage, Send Photos from Anywhere
This digital picture frame saves you some storage space and it's a great way to view all of your favorite photos. It comes in a few colors and it has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Huggie Earrings
Paperclip Necklace
M Mooham 14K Gold Plated Paperclip Chain Necklace
This set comes with two strands, one plain and the other with the letter of your choice. Wear them together or rock each necklace separately. The set has 27,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Frasier Sterling Custom Party Gal Paperclip Necklace
Go custom with this paperclip necklace from Frasier Sterling.
Fisherman Beanie
Satinior Trawler Beanie Watch Hat
You can never have too many beanies. This style comes in 29 colors and it has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
